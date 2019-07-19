In a statement announcing Shudder’s revival of George Romero and Stephen King’s Creepshow as an episodic TV series, showrunner/director/special effects legend Greg Nicotero enthused that the franchise would be like a “comic book come to life!” And that colorful pop-pulp aesthetic is on full display in the trailer for Creepshow’s first season, which dropped in advance of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel later today.

The trailer opens with a little girl opening a spooky Victorian-style dollhouse, an image from Bird Box author Josh Malerman’s story “The House Of The Head;” that episode is directed by John Harrison, who served as Romero’s assistant director on the original Creepshow. From there, it’s terrors both known and horrifyingly new—from the infamous Monkey’s Paw to whatever that thing in the basement is—all lorded over by the undead Creep himself.

Featuring 12 episodes helmed by directors including Nicotero, Harrison, Body At Brighton Rock’s Roxanne Benjamin, Tom Savini, David Bruckner, and Rob Schrab, Shudder’s Creepshow has assembled an impressive lineup of talent that also includes the likes of Jeffrey Combs, Adrienne Barbeau, David Arquette, Giancarlo Esposito, DJ Qualls, Big Boi, Tricia Helfer, and Dana Gould.



Creepshow premieres on Shudder on September 26.