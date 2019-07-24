Today at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys fielded questions about such relevant topics as the controversy surrounding creative control of Big Little Lies season two, the possibility of True Detective season four (Nic Pizzolatto is still just “mulling over” ideas”), and of course, Game Of Thrones and its various spin-offs. In response to a question of how to “restock” the cable network’s programming lineup after the loss of such ratings-slayers as Thrones and Big Little Lies, Bloys said “Disaster is always around the corner... but I think we’re gonna do just fine. Next year, we’ll have Westworld coming back. We’ve got Watchmen coming out this year.”

Of course, more Thrones-related content is also a part that strategy, and it looks like HBO is making some progress towards reclaiming your Sunday nights—Bloys says the pilot for the untitled Game Of Thrones prequel, which has been in production in Belfast, Ireland, has just finished filming. No other information was available, but earlier this month, Thrones creator George R.R. Martin shared some interesting details on the prequel.

Advertisement

Of the petition to reshoot the Thrones finale, Bloys merely said it “shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show.”