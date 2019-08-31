Photo: John Phillips (Getty Images)

Here’s what we know about the next movie from Edgar Wright: It’s called Last Night In Soho, it takes place in London, it will be in theaters next September, and it will star Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin McKenzie. We’ve heard that it’ll be a psychological thriller, but that’s always a very vague name for a genre so it doesn’t tell us much. Fortunately, Wright is giving us all a pre-Labor Day gift with our very first look at Last Night In Soho, so it shouldn’t be too long before we know all sorts of stuff about this movie.

Unfortunately, Wright didn’t put out a trailer or a teaser, or even an official plot synopsis. Instead, he shared an image from the film on Instagram that features McKenzie recoiling in horror from… something. Is it zombies? Is it a conspiracy of murderous townsfolk? Is it body-snatchers? Maybe it’s vampires? Vampires are fun, and they come out at night and may or may not live in Soho.