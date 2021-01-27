It's Jurassic Park, but all the dinosaurs are Pee-wee Herman

Screenshot : Pixel Riot

As years and years of internet mash-ups have clearly demonstrated, Jurassic Park goes well with just about anything. And, as a clip from last year shows, throwing Pee-wee Herman into movies like Uncut Gems can have fantastic, disconcerting results. We’re hardly surprised, then, that Pee-wee Park, a video that replaces the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park with a giggling Paul Reubens, works as well as it does.

The clip, created by Pixel Riot, imagines a frightening science fiction world where scientists, too preoccupied with whether they could and not if they should bio-engineer Pee-wee Herman, have allowed the bow-tied man to run free through an island theme park. The scenes that follow are chilling. Pee-wee laughs manically from a metal cage, stalks computer hackers and hunters from his hiding places in the jungle, and, in what’s probably the best part of the whole thing, chases a jeep on his bicycle. No matter where the hapless park guests turn, Pee-wee is there, face twisted in a demented expression of joy.



Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t out until next year and the only other new Jurassic Park available to us right now is a middling kid’s show so Pee-wee Park is what we’ve got for now. Luckily, it’s probably a more entertaining spin on the franchise than anything that’s officially come from it in years.



