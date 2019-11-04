It's easier than making some new movie, so here comes Fantastic Beasts 3

Hey, do you like the Fantastic Beasts movies? Well, Warner Bros. is making a third one either way that will finally—hopefully—fill the actual Harry Potter-shaped hole in everyone’s hearts. This comes from Deadline, which says production will start early next year with the whole “regular cast” returning. That includes Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, and, you know, the other guy who has been in these movies. Deadline says they’ll all possibly be joined by Jessica Williams, who “was featured briefly” in the second film, The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

David Yates will be directing, with J.K. Rowling and longtime Harry Potter movie scribe Steve Kloves doing the writing. At this point, we don’t know what kind of annoyingly long title this movie will have or what gimmicky hooks to the original Harry Potter timeline it will have, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for that. We’re dying to know what the awful Dursley family was up to in the Fantastic Beasts era. Something awful, no doubt.

