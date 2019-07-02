Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for CinemaCon)

In March, Ezra Miller announced a plan to jumpstart the long-delayed Flash movie by teaming up with legendary comic writer Grant Morrison to write a whole new script, scrapping whatever previous writers and directors (including Rick Famuyiwa and Game Night duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein) had done in favor of something that was reportedly a darker and grittier take on the character—if you can believe that Warner Bros. would go for such a thing. Miller is still attached to play the Scarlet Speedster if this movie ever happens, reprising his role from Justice League and that unexplained cameo in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and apparently he was so keen on getting back in the red suit that he and Morrison turned in their script pretty quickly after the reports about it came out.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the Flash movie if things ever went smoothly, and now The Hollywood Reporter says that It director Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct with Bumblebee and Birds Of Prey writer Christina Hodson possibly coming on board to write another whole new script. In other words, whatever Miller and Morrison turned in has also been scrapped, because not even the guy who plays The Flash and one of the most iconic writers in the superhero business can actually make this thing happen. But hey, maybe Muschietti and Hodson can do it—though THR says they haven’t actually been offered deals yet, so this is still fairly early.

If this does happen, Miller will presumably stick around as The Flash, especially since Muschietti seems like the kind of filmmaker that would make the sort of darker story that Miller was looking for. Production will most likely begin early next year, but just be aware that history has shown us that this probably won’t ever happen.