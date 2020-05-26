Photo : FX

In news as historic as it is completely unsurprising, FX has officially renewed It’s Always In Philadelphia for a 15th season. As Deadline notes, this makes the series the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time, having now surpassed ABC’s The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet.

This won’t be the final season, of course. Creator Rob McElhenney is well-documented in his (correct) belief that the show could go on forever, and the the last several seasons have shown that there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank. “We just turn on the news, man. Look online, look at social media,” McElhenney told us last year . “ There’s no shortage of the places the human condition can take you to satirize.”

McElhenney revealed last month that writing on the season had already begun, and he also dropped a quarantine episode of his Apple TV+ series, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

Now, if you’ll e xcuse us, we’ll be celebrating by marinating some milksteak and locking our degenerate father in a cage.

