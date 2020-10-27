It's almost time for Jersey Shore, COVID-style

Screenshot : MTV

While the rest of us wither away in our hovels, the Jersey Shore crew has rented out an entire resort for them to defile with various fluids, bodily and otherwise. The COVID-safe protocols present a unique challenge for the gang, specifically in the smoosh realm. Will a season of Jersey Shore land the same without trips to the club and visits from blurred-out flings ? No cabs means no t-shirt time. This is unexplored territory.

Will it also hit different without Nicole “ Snooki” Polizzi in attendance? Snook will be sitting this season out, though the rest of the gang is on hand for a slew of shenanigans involving both their extended families and a van filled with dolled -up mannequins.

Watch a teaser for the season below:

The fourth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation hits MTV on Thursday, November 19.

