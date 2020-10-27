Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

It's almost time for Jersey Shore, COVID-style

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsJersey ShoreCoronavirusCOVID-19Jersey Shore Family VacactionTrailer
Save
Illustration for article titled Its almost time for iJersey Shore/i, COVID-style
Screenshot: MTV

While the rest of us wither away in our hovels, the Jersey Shore crew has rented out an entire resort for them to defile with various fluids, bodily and otherwise. The COVID-safe protocols present a unique challenge for the gang, specifically in the smoosh realm. Will a season of Jersey Shore land the same without trips to the club and visits from blurred-out flings? No cabs means no t-shirt time. This is unexplored territory.

Advertisement

Will it also hit different without Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in attendance? Snook will be sitting this season out, though the rest of the gang is on hand for a slew of shenanigans involving both their extended families and a van filled with dolled-up mannequins.

Watch a teaser for the season below:

The fourth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation hits MTV on Thursday, November 19.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Scarier than fiction: 9 genuinely frightening documentaries

Just add glasses: 13 actors improbably cast as scientists

Adele ably lets her hair down on a fitfully amusing Saturday Night Live

In the NXIVM docuseries showdown, Seduced is the clear winner