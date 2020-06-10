Screenshot : YouTube

“Those annoying, feckless losers that I live with? Are my family.” If you don’t know Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero)—she of the 64 different personalities, each with its own superpower—it’d be easy to miss just how heartwarming the sentiment is. After a first season that saw Doom Patrol bring together its disparate group of outcasts (Brendan Fraser’s garrulous Robotman, April Bowlby’s Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer’s Negative Man, and Joivan Wade’s Cyborg) into something vaguely resembling a team while rescuing their mentor-turned-betrayer, Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), the new season has seemingly very clear stakes. Miles’ daughter is back, and she possesses a power that threatens to destroy the world, a looming cataclysm that has spurred every decision Caulder made, including creating the titular team of oddballs.



The trailer reintroduces everyone, though some characters get more of an emphasis than others, especially Bowlby’s Rita, who has made some real progress with her powers and looks to finally try and step up in heroic fashion. (Though not before failing to use her stretching abilities to hang a disco ball on the ceiling; “I’ll get a ladder,” she tartly concedes.) The first season expertly blended pathos and outsized hijinks, so it’ll be interesting to see how the series continues to delve into the troubled psyches of our heroes now that they’re explicitly in more of an all-for-one-and-one-for-all mindset. It already looks like great fun, from miniature Cliff punching a rat (let’s not forget, they were all shrunk at the end of last season) to Niles’ daughter making a getaway in a literal spaceship. There’s even a brief shot of good ol’ Flex Mentallo! This show has been missed.

The first three episodes of Doom Patrol season 2 premiere Thursday, June 25 on DC Universe and HBO Max.