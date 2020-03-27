Screenshot : Hulu

For two seasons now, Hulu’s Future Man has sent its core trio—two badass warriors from the future, and one hapless nerd of a custodian—on quests to save humanity from potential extinction. And for their troubles, they’ve been imprisoned for committing the sin of “time crimes, ” and sentenced to “death by entertainment” in the distant year of 3491. Forget saving humanity; this is just about trying to stay alive long enough to escape.



In the above trailer, exclusively on The A.V. Club, we learn that not only do Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe), and Wolf (Derek Wilson) have to somehow escape back through time and find a way to clear their names, but that they’re being pursued by an unlikely new nemesis: Susan Saint Jackalope, played with uptight panache by Seth Rogen. Not only that, but it looks like at some point Tiger is going to deliver one hell of a beatdown to Gandhi. Hey, if you’re gonna go out, go out swinging.

Future Man returns for its third and final season on Friday, April 3, only on Hulu.