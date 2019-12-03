It's a tense family affair in Black Widow's first teaser trailer

Just think: There was a time long, long ago when fans were begging for a stand-alone Black Widow film. As one of the two core Avengers who had not been given the solo treatment (three, if you don’t count the attempts with previous incarnations of Bruce Banner), Natasha Romanoff stood for a long time as the sole hope for a female-led Marvel franchise. Circumstances have certainly evolved over the years with the additions of Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther’s legion of stellar women, led by Nakia, Okoye, and Shuri. Not to mention, there was that little matter of Natasha sacrificing herself in Endgame. Still, there is a something satisfying about getting a fully fleshed out origin story for, arguably, one of the franchise’s most mistreated characters, consistent Scarlett Johansson drama aside.

Early this morning, Marvel released the first look at the once-elusive Black Widow film. It’s not quite as lengthy as the one shown at D23 this past August, but it’s still a meaty glimpse at a tense reunion of sorts. Featured alongside Johansson’s Natasha is fellow assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who greets our tortured hero with a friendly sparring match . (Yelena actually becomes the second Black Widow in the comics run.) Also present and accounted for: David Harbour’s Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz’s Melina. Natasha notes to that they have reconvened “where it all started,” and while the teaser is light on the specifics, whatever danger dwells there is in for quite the fight... as long as they don’t take each other down first. Again, that meal looked a touch tense.

Advertisement

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow takes place in the two-year gap between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It’s the first film to kick off Marvel’s Phase Four, with The Eternals following next November. For now, fans can prepare for an assassin’s welcome when Romanoff and friends hits theaters May 1, 2020. Check out the trailer below.