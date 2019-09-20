Cinematic masterpiece Mean Girls declared that Halloween is when you can let your freak flag fly by dressing in lingerie in public. There’s some truth to that, of course, but that surely doesn’t give one permission to smut up the squeakiest of our squeaky clean icons. Alas, the popularity of last year’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and the upcoming A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, have led the notorious designers at Yandy to curse us with this Sexy Mr. Rogers costume.

Even if you had a bit of a crush on Mr. Rogers—he’s a dreamboat and a lovely fella—you surely can’t approve of the cropped red cardigan and grey hot pants seen above. Or the separate accessory set, which includes poor facsimiles of Daniel Tiger and King Friday XIII puppets. The costume even got the attention of Stephen Colbert, who’s less offended by the costume than confused as to why Yandy didn’t go with Mr. McFeely, the deliveryman. Now that’s a name for a hot look.

Of course, Yandy knows no shame when it comes to sexing up our childhood icons. For example, Bob Ross? Not off limits, thanks to the “Happy Tree Painter” costume, butt cheeks and all. Those little green aliens from Toy Story? Well, some will be eternally grateful that there’s a sexy getup for that, too. Had a crush on Elastigirl? Who didn’t! You’re in luck because they’ve got a mesh onesie for that too. Basically, you can be as sexy as you want as whomever you want, and there will always be stores like Yandy to help you out. Just don’t tell Karen Smith, okay?

[via Boing Boing]