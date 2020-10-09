“I can’t believe Focus Features is releasing the thing,” The A.V. Club’s A.A. Dowd wrote in his review of Promising Young Woman, a divisive stunner at this year’s Sundance. Directed by Killing Eve alum Emerald Fennell, the film stars Carey Mulligan as a woman living a double life, one of which involves teaching would-be sexual predators a lesson. We called it a “truly discomfiting blend of revenge thriller and darkest of dark comedy” in our review, and if that doesn’t sell you, what will?
Promising Young Woman was originally supposed to debut in April, but, due to COVID, will hit theaters “this Christmas.” Today, Focus dropped a trailer that highlights its incredible supporting cast, which includes Connie Britton, Molly Shannon, Laverne Cox, and Clancy Brown, not to mention comic stars like Bo Burnham, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Sam Richardson.
Give it a watch below.
Here’s a synopsis:
From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.
Promising Young Woman is slated to hit theaters on Christmas. No word yet on a VOD release date.