Photo : Focus Features

“I can’t believe Focus Features is releasing the thing,” The A.V. Club’s A.A. Dowd wrote in his review of Promising Young Woman, a divisive stunner at this year’s Sundance. Directed by Killing Eve alum Emerald Fennell, the film stars Carey Mulligan as a woman living a double life, one of which involves teaching would-be sexual predators a lesson. We called it a “ truly discomfiting blend of revenge thriller and darkest of dark comedy ” in our review, and i f that doesn’t sell you, what will?

Advertisement

Promising Young Woman was originally supposed to debut in April, but, due to COVID, will hit theaters “this Christmas.” Today, Focus dropped a trailer that highlights its incredible supporting cast, which includes Connie Britton, Molly Shannon, Laverne Cox, and Clancy Brown, not to mention comic stars like Bo Burnham, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Sam Richardson.

Give it a watch below.

Here’s a synopsis:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Advertisement

Promising Young Woman is slated to hit theaters on Christmas. No word yet on a VOD release date.