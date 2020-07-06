Screenshot : BeardBear

Two phenomena have emerged during the many months of quarantine most of us are still sticking to: Lots and lots of people are playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and lots and lots of people are getting dangerously horned up. We suppose it was inevitable that these trends would merge into an unexpected hybrid form. And yet, we’re still a little surprised to bring you word that someone has figured out how to connect Animal Crossing to a buttplug.

As reported by Vice, this blend of island getaway cartoon game and Nintendo-enabled ass play is thanks to the efforts of technological visionary and Buttplug Sex Toy Control Project leader Kyle Machulis. The clip tweeted above gives a pretty clear cut overview of how it works: An action that makes the Switch’s controllers vibrate is performed in-game and the buttplug rumbles away instead. “Casting a fishing line and reeling it in, and chopping down a tree both send the buttplug buzzing across the table,” Vice writes.



Machulis, not content with this achievement alone, has been working on ways to turn the vibration function into a multiplayer game, too. The article describes how the best solution implemented so far is for another online player to set a pitfall trap on an island, which lets someone else fall down and “[set] off wild, hard haptics in the game as you flail around in the dirt hole.” As best we can tell, there’s nothing funny about the specific wording of that last sentence.



More details on this mad science experiment can be found in the Vice article so, considering that all the information is just out there now, we guess it’s time to, uh, get off your asses, Animal Crossing players.



