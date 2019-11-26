It'll be a sad Thanksgiving this year: Netflix has canceled its MST3K revival

It’s going to be a grim Thanksgiving for a certain subset of pop culture fans, as Jonah Ray—host of Netflix’s Mystery Science Theater 3000 revival—has announced that the streaming service will not be making another season of the show about the guy and two robots laughing at bad movies. The timing is especially tragic here because Thanksgiving was always the unofficial holiday of MST3K, with its original incarnation premiering on Thanksgiving in 1988, Comedy Central regularly airing MST3K marathons around the holiday (a tradition later maintained online by Shout! Factory TV and Twitch), and Netflix making a point to release its new MST3K episodes on or around Turkey Day, so it’s either an appropriate way to announce something like this or a viciously cruel knife-twist designed to hurt MST3K fans as efficiently as possible.

Here’s Jonah Ray’s whole heartfelt Twitter thread on the news, featuring subtle references to many other shows Netflix has recently canceled:

