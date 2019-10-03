It turns out that Gwyneth Paltrow never actually saw Spider-Man: Homecoming

Screenshot : YouTube

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow visited her buddy Jon Favreau on his Netflix series, The Chef Show, and the subject somehow landed on her appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a film that she never even knew she was in? Well, she happens to have an excuse for her apparent slip in memory: She never actually saw the film.

Paltrow recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about The Politician (w hich we presume she actually has seen, but we could be wrong). Not long into the interview, Kimmel brought up the gaff to in an effort to figure out exactly how one just forgets that they were in one of the biggest films in 2017. Paltrow went on to explain that there are “so many of these wonderful... interconnecting” Marvel films that she mixed up her filming schedule. And that makes a ton of sense, actually: The fact that the movies at the tail- end of Phase Three were filmed back-to-back is the furthest thing from a secret , so it’s entirely plausible for the actors to find out very suddenly that a scene had been shifted to another film. But when Kimmel inquired whether or not “Spider-Man himself,” Tom Holland, was offended by her miscalculation, the Goop founder let another fun fact slip: She has never actually seen the film, which would explain how her presence in it might have actually been news to her .

Advertisement

Kimmel tried to put her at ease by reminding her that she is Gwyneth Paltrow, whom nobody would “expect” to watch Spider-Man and that the idea of the actress watching the film that she agreed to be in would, in fact, “ upset” people. We’re not sure how true any of this is, but in any case: We hope Tom Holland is somewhere —once again— not taking it too personally.