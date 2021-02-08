Screenshot : The Fast Saga

F9, no longer just something you can press on your keyboard to, as Reader’s Digest explains, “[Refresh] documents in Microsoft Word,” is also a Fast And Furious movie we may actually get to see sometime soon. This is an exciting prospect for those of us who like to watch cars get into all sorts of hijinks we usually don’t want our cars to get into—like jumping off ramps and smashing through things and into other things.

In the F9 trailer that debuted last night we were given just that. Despite being comprised of only 30 seconds of footage, Vin Diesel tells someone to “Crank it all the way up” and then a car crashes through a store and into the side of a truck. “Yes!” yells Michelle Rodriguez, speaking for us all.



Director Justin Lin, perhaps hoping for people to pay some goddamned attention to the hard work required to film this sort of scene, took to Twitter with a behind-the-scenes clip that shows off what goes into satiating our unending thirst for car destruction. The video shows a network of hydraulics carrying a car through a set, the wholesale destruction of a fake storefront, and the careful timing of all that automobile mayhem. Even though the shot in question only lasts four seconds, Lin says it required “over a hundred” crew members “eight months of prep,” “four days of production,” and the premature death of three cars to pull off.



If none of that catches your attention, please note as well that the clip begins with a shortened version of the full trailer scene where Diesel instructs an unseen person to “Crank it.” While the main purpose of Lin’s tweet is to show off the skill and labor that goes into making the Fast And Furious movies’ practical effects so cool, those two words are very funny, too.



