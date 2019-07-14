Screenshot: YouTube

A couple days ago, new Ghostbusters director Jason Reitman shared a photo on Twitter of him, his dad Ivan Reitman (who made the original Ghostbusters), and new stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, along with the caption “the family’s all here.” It’s pretty straightforward and doesn’t feature any old Ghostbusters or ghosts, but Consequence Of Sound picked up on what seems to be a fairly obvious clue about the younger Reitman’s movie: That one kid sure looks a hell of a lot like Egon Spengler.

The glasses! The hair, maybe! The… alright, it’s really just those two things, but that aforementioned caption may provide another clue. “The family’s all here” is most likely a reference to the appearance of the two Reitmans and that the three actors are playing a family, but why should we, the community of Ghostbusters fans, give a damn about some random family unless they’re Spenglers? Consequence Of Sound says the movie is about “a family that moves back home to a small town where they learn amore about who they are,” and it seems like it would be an easy setup for the plot to say that Grandpa Egon died, leaving behind an old ambulance in a barn and some kind of ghost mystery.



Or maybe it’s just a visual nod meant to remind viewers of Harold Ramis. That’s not quite as satisfying, but at least the rest of the original cast will be showing up in some capacity. Also, Paul Rudd will be there.