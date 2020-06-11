Screenshot : YouTube

Pretty much everyone has some kind of vocal tic, s ome sort of repeated phrase or word they use without necessarily even realizing it in their day-to-day conversations. Pointing it out in each other is generally considered an asshat thing to do, but that doesn’t change how damn annoying it can be for all of us. On that note , here’s some sort of supercut of all 214 times someone says “some sort of” or “some kind of” on some sort of show called Star Trek: The Next Generation.



The video, created by Ryan Powell, was inspired by Jon Paula’s similar compilation of all the times Star Trek characters said the same phrases on Voyager. Here’s that roundup if the phrases “some kind of” and “some sort of” aren’t just running through your head on a horrible loop yet.

Turns out that, even with a couple more episodes under their utility belts, TNG loses out to Voyager by a hefty margin: 214 to 393. Not that this is some kind of competition or anything, of course.

