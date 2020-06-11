Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

It’s some kind of supercut of every time someone says “some kind of” on Star Trek

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Star Trek
Star TrekStar Trek: The Next GenerationStar Trek: VoyagerCompilationYouTube
6
Save
Illustration for article titled It’s isome kind of/i supercut of every time someone says “some kind of” on iStar Trek/i
Screenshot: YouTube

Pretty much everyone has some kind of vocal tic, some sort of repeated phrase or word they use without necessarily even realizing it in their day-to-day conversations. Pointing it out in each other is generally considered an asshat thing to do, but that doesn’t change how damn annoying it can be for all of us. On that note, here’s some sort of supercut of all 214 times someone says “some sort of” or “some kind of” on some sort of show called Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The video, created by Ryan Powell, was inspired by Jon Paula’s similar compilation of all the times Star Trek characters said the same phrases on Voyager. Here’s that roundup if the phrases “some kind of” and “some sort of” aren’t just running through your head on a horrible loop yet.

Turns out that, even with a couple more episodes under their utility belts, TNG loses out to Voyager by a hefty margin: 214 to 393. Not that this is some kind of competition or anything, of course.

Advertisement

[via Laughing Squid]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Tucker Carlson is mad that Sesame Street is talking about racism

Somebody went and ranked every Simpsons chalkboard gag

From Mariah to Meme-mi: How a vocal icon became a social media maven

Under the counter: 15 essential bootleg albums