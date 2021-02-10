It’s Frasier’s turn for the quarantine fanfic treatment

Photo : Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Clearly, we’ve looped back around to the phase of quarantine in which we all imagine what different TV characters would be doing in These Troubled Times. Next up we’ll do another round of sourdough starters and then we’ll learn to cut our own hair from reality television celebrities. But for now, we’re just checking beloved shows off the list. On Monday, we got The Office, but as we wrote in that story, we’ve also seen “The Gang storm the Capitol, wondered WHAT IS THE DEAL with the toilet paper shortage, felt President Bartlet’s displeasure, and hypothesized about Kirk’s pandemic-era side hustles. The list goes on, and it is not short.”



All that is to say, it’s time for tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

Quarantine Frasier, folks! It’s right on time. As with the aforementioned West Wing Twitter thread, it’s the dead-on tone that makes these so much fun. Like the word “Churchillian” up there! Perfect. But they’ve also been suggesting episode titles, and those are the best. A few favorites:

Topical! Here’s another:

Oh, that’s an episode we’d love to see. This next one’s also topical:

As for who’s behind these gems:

And as for those marvelous title cards:

