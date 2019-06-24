Photo: FX

September’s a big month for FX, as the acclaimed network will celebrate the season’s crunchy leaves and leaden skies with the return of touchstones It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and American Horror Story. Joining them will be sophomore seasons from up-and-comers Mr. Inbetween and Sons Of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. The premieres unfold across four weeks, with Mayans roaring back on September 3; Mr. Inbetween sidling up on September 18; American Horror Story debuting on September 18; and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia cracking open a cold one on September 25.

As we previously reported, American Horror Story’s new season, titled 1984, will reuse and abuse the tropes of the slasher genre. 1984, after all, saw the release of Nightmare On Elm Street, Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Children Of The Corn. Emma Roberts and Olympian Gus Kenworthy are the only announced cast members as of now.

It’s Always Sunny, meanwhile, left our reviewer stunned with its 13th season finale last year, proving that the resilient sitcom’s still got a few tricks up its sleeve, even at this late stage.

What this all doesn’t tell us? When we’ll see the premiere of Annihilation director Alex Garland’s Devs, which is reportedly set for release this year.