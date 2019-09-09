Photo: Monica Schipper (Getty Images for Republic Records)

According to Variety, Hailee Steinfeld has been “offered” a lead role in Disney+’s Hawkeye TV show, and if she accepts that offer (or if she counters and accepts a later, better offer) she’ll be playing none other than Hawkeye herself, Kate Bishop. What’s that? You thought Hawkeye was a man who is played by Jeremy Renner? Well, he is, and Renner’s going to star in the Disney+ Hawkeye show, but Kate Bishop is not only also Hawkeye, but she’s a better Hawkeye who is cooler in every way than the Clint Barton version (a.k.a. “Hawkguy”) we know and love/tolerate from the movies.

We first heard about the Hawkeye show—and the fact that it’ll feature Kate Bishop—back in April, when everyone still foolishly believed that Katherine Langford would show up in Avengers: Endgame as the second, superior Hawkeye. Thankfully, we can all move on from how dumb and wrong we were, because now Bumblebee’s friend is joining the MCU as one of the most beloved characters in recent Marvel history. Variety expects the Kate Bishop character to eventually appear in movies and possibly get her own spin-off series (West Coast Avengers, anyone?), but none of that is official yet.

Disney hasn’t announced a premiere date for Hawkeye just yet, but the Disney+ service launches later this year. Oh, also, Steinfeld played Spider-Gwen in Into The Spider-Verse, but we definitely now she’s not going to show up in any Marvel movies.