Newswire

It is our sincere hope that Jenny Lewis will be in the Troop Beverly Hills sequel

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Columbia Pictures

Troop Beverly Hills looped on the TVs of countless ‘90s latchkey kids, all of whom were forever changed by the comedy’s flamboyant fashion and splashy humor. It’s no huge surprise, then, that Hollywood’s come calling again. Variety reports that Sony Pictures is developing a sequel to the 1989 comedy with Dreamgirls producer Laurence Mark backing and Israeli filmmaker Oran Zegman behind the camera.

There’s no mention of what aspect of the story they’re planning to continue, or if Shelley Long will be involved, but we can only hope it involves Jenny Lewis, the solo artist and Rilo Kiley singer who co-starred in the original. Perhaps young Hannah Nefler forged a successful career in music herself and, ensconced by the trappings of fame, takes a scout troop under her wing to reconnect with her roots. And, hey, why stop there? The original was also an early showcase for Tori Spelling and Carla Gugino. Bring ‘em all back!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran Aeysha Carr, who is currently the showrunner on Hulu’s soon-to-premiere Woke, penned the script, which was then reworked by writer Tamara Chestna (After). But who, you’re wondering, will teach the new class to Frug? We’ll have the details as they come.

