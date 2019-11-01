Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield smooch, look gorgeous in the trailer for The Photograph

The first trailer for The Photograph, a romantic comedy starring Issa Rae of Insecure and LaKeith Stanfield of Atlanta, was released today, and yes, we will have some of that, thank you for asking. We will enter it into our calendars, we will RSVP to the Evite, we will subscribe to the newsletter, we will enter a review on iTunes and Stitcher. You got it, movie.



From writer-director Stella Meghie (Everything, Everything) and producer Will Packer (Girls Trip, a million other things), The Photograph is “a sweeping love story about forgiveness, and about finding the courage to seek the truth, no matter where it may lead you.” Rae and Meghie are also executive producers. As far as we can glean from the trailer, the film centers on Mae (Rae), a young woman who inherits a safety deposit box full of letters and photographs after the death of her mother; around the same time, she crosses paths with a young journalist (Stanfield), who is writing a story about Mae’s mother, but who would also like to RSVP to Mae’s Evite and subscribe to her newsletter, if you know what I mean. Smooching ensues.

It looks like a hell of a cast, too. The film’s website mentions Chanté Adams and Y’lan Noel in addition to Stanfield and Rae; if IMDb is to be believed, those four are joined by Chelsea Peretti, Courtney B. Vance, The OA’s Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kelvin Harrison Jr. of the buzzy Waves, Teyonah Parris (Chi-Raq), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), and Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery.

The Photograph arrives on February 14, 2020, which is probably just a coincidence. We look forward to watching Rae and Stanfield do that thing where people who want to kiss each other stare at each other’s mouths first.