Photo : Steven Ferdman, Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

After netting three Emmy nominations for Insecure just yesterday, there’s even more good news for Issa Rae fans today. Deadline reports that Rae is teaming up with Jordan Peele to produce Sinkhole, a new genre film based on a short story by Leyna Krow. The project sparked a bidding war, with Universal ultimately securing the rights to the film, which will fall under its five-year deal with Peele’s Monkeypaw banner. Krow’s story, originally published in literary mag Moss, centers on a family that moves into their dream home, which happens to have a giant sinkhole in the backyard. It turns out the sinkhole has the ability to fix things that are broken and damaged, and unsurprisingly it doesn’t take long before someone wonders if it can fix people, too. Sinkhole is said to use elements of sci-fi and psychological horror to comment on female identity and social expectations of gender.



Peele will produce Sinkhole through Monkeypaw with collaborator Win Rosenfeld, alongside Rae, Montrel McKay, and Sara Rastogi for Issa Rae Productions. Krow will executive produce with Alex Davis-Lawrence from Moss. In addition to producing, Rae might star in Sinkhole, which has yet to hire a director—though it seems likely that Rae and Peele will look for a female director to tackle this exciting project.