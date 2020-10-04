Left: Issa Rae (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images); Right: Bill Burr (Photo: Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images)

As Saturday Night Live attempts to acclimate to a mid-pandemic-world, the long-running sketch comedy series isn’t having any trouble recruiting top-notch talent to serve as guest hosts. Insecure co-creator and star Issa Rae, fresh off nabbing eight Emmy nomination s, joins Chris Rock in the guest host lineup for October. According to The Wrap, Rae will host the October 17 episode of SNL, with musical guest Justin Bieber. Rae celebrated another momentous occasion last Thursday, with the announcement of her new media company. With Hoorae (get it?), the erstwhile Awkward Black Girl will consolidate her production ventures in film, TV, and digital (you might recall she previously produced under the banner of Issa Rae Productions), as well as her record label Raedio and her management company ColorCreative.

F Is For Family co-c reator Bill Burr was also announced as an upcoming host; he’ll tackle the October 10 episode with musical guest Morgan Wallen. The longtime comedian recently sat down with director and fellow comedian Mike Binder for one of many lively interviews that make up Showtime’s The Comedy Store docuseries. This will be the first time hosting for both Rae and Burr.