"Is this the end?" asks CBS All Access' new The Stand trailer

CBS All Access teased its nine-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s apocalyptic epic The Stand back in August, promising a gnarly and ensemble-driven portrait of a plague a touch deadlier than the one we’re currently experiencing. Today, following a panel at New York Comic Con, the streamer shared its most in-depth look yet at the series.

It focuses primarily on the post-apocalyptic world of King’s story, the one where Whoopi Goldberg’s Mother Abigail and Alexander Skarsgård’s Randall Flagg have set up shop in Boulder and Las Vegas, respectively, with the survivors they lured via targeted dreams. Flagg’s nightmares, in particular, are on display in the below clip, a spotlight highlighting the souls he hopes to draw to the dark side.

Still no Trash Can Man? Really? Give us the flaming trash we crave, please .

James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, and Heather Graham, all of whom get ample screen time in the trailer, lead the show ’s massive cast. The series, which includes a “new coda” written by King himself, premieres on CBS All Access on December 17.