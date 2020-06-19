Screenshot : YouTube

It’s Friday afternoon, and if you’re stuck at work, that means it’s time for a very important task: Scouring the internet for ways to kill time until the end of the day. Luckily, we’ve got an especially good one this week, in the form of the following video. A cute little kid and his family have spent the past few months of quarantine busily creating a scene-for-scene remake of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, using only what they already had laying around their home. And the important question we’re posing is, would this video be more appropriately filed under “That’s Adorable,” or “That’s Impressive”?

“Roosevelt’s Big Adventure” has been online for a few weeks, but we only noticed it now, after Pee-Wee himself promoted it on his site a couple days ago. If you’re pushing the cute angle, the case is pretty straightforward, because the little dude playing Pee-Wee is cute as the dickens. On the other hand, if you want to push the impressive angle, you’ve got plenty to choose from, too. The stop-motion tactics to recreate the Rube Goldberg-esque breakfast machine; the fantastic DIY craft reworking of the Large Marge effect; and the ways that the family managed to maintain social distancing boundaries even while shooting group scenes like the tour of the Alamo.

Right now, cute and impressive are running neck and neck, so we’re going to need your vote to break the tie. Either way, a big thanks to everyone involved here, because whichever category wins, we’ve all won already. It’s like a reverse Alien Vs. Predator.

