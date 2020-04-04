Is another episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix next week?

Photo : Netflix

Netflix’s Tiger King has done yeoman’s work for the human soul over the last week or two, allowing us all to find bullshit even stupider than our day-to-day lives to fixate on for a bit. The show has also, of course, been deeply controversial, with questions ranging from “Does anyone involved in this whole scenario, including the filmmakers, actually care about these animals?” to “Hey, who murdered who?” We can now add “Wait, are they really making another episode?” to that list of cat-adjacent queries, courtesy of a message from series participant Jeff Lowe.

Advertisement

We normally don’t take Cameo messages as definitive journalistic sources, but needs must in this particular case: Lowe announced that Netflix was returning to shoot another episode of the docuseries during a quick video posted to the Twitter account of Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner today , because apparently his wife Kourtney Turner talked about the show on her podcast, and then their friend bought them a Cameo from Lowe. And yes, that’s incredibly convoluted, but also, it’s pretty fucking Tiger King. For what it’s worth, Netflix has yet to respond to questions about this possible extension of the series, which would presumably check in with the various members of its story now that they’ve become somewhat famous, except probably for Joe Exotic, since he’s currently under quarantine lockdown in prison due to worries about being exposed to coronarivus. Everybody keeping up?

Anyway, true or not, we’ll presumably know more next week.

[via Variety]