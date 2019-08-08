Screenshot: Avengers: Endgame

[Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.]

You know what was actually inevitable, Thanos? Using Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” to make a Tony Stark scene cooler than it already was. That’s what someone on Reddit (via Twitter) did, and it’s about damn time. The scene it was edited over fits the song like a gauntlet glove: Endgame’s climax. Right when Thanos thinks he’s won, Tony Stark flies up with his makeshift gauntlet and snaps Thanos and his cronies into oblivion. Yes, it’s a sad moment because Tony dies, but it’s a brave one nonetheless. Having Black Sabbath’s song over it makes his sacrifice, and the Avengers’ victory, feel epic in an entirely new way.

Let’s also take a moment to appreciate how perfectly the music lines up. As soon as Thanos snaps, the opening bass drum beat starts. Then, with the Infinity Stones in place, the distortion begins rumbling. Ozzy Osbourne’s robotic “I am Iron Man!” ripples as Tony Stark comes to terms with the power coursing through his body. And then his snap kicks off the iconic guitar solo. Needless to say, it’s almost like this song was not only made for the MCU’s Iron Man, but also for this exact moment (and not, as it’s been used in the past, as an end credits or trailer stinger).