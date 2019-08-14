Anyone worried that Jhonen Vasquez had lost his grip for demented, self-absorbed, massively idiotic characters (or voice actor Richard Horvitz his capacity for ear-splitting shrillness) over the years may now consider those worries assuaged: Netflix released the trailer for Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus today, and it’s just as loud as you remember.

Really, everything about Florpus is pretty much as we remember, from deluded alien-catcher Dib, to his sardonic sister Gaz, to the literally mindless ramblings of Zim’s robot assistant, GIR. In look and word, this feels like Zim, as though the show hadn’t been off the air for the better part of 15 years, or perhaps had been cracked out of its cryogenic vault deep beneath the Hot Topic headquarters. Meanwhile, unlike its cousin in Nickelodeon necromancy—the recent Rocko’s Modern Life revival, Static Cling—it appears utterly indifferent to grappling with change or the passing of time, which makes sense, in that Rocko was always much more interested in satire than Zim’s more chaotic nihilism.

Also, GIR says some funny things about pizza.

Invader Zim: Enter The Florpus debuts on Netflix on Friday.