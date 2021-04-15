Ryan Reynolds (Cindy Ord/Getty Images/GettyImages), Rob McElhenney (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

We’ve all had those wacky “man, wouldn’t it be nice if we [blank]” schemes with our friends, whether it’s going on a wild vacation or working together on an ill-conceived screenplay, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are apparently two such friends who actually have the money and abundance of childish enthusiasm to make their goofy dreams a reality. Case in point: They recently bought a Welsh soccer team (or “football club”) called Wrexham A.F.C., apparently just because it seemed like a fun thing to do.

Advertisement

Here’s a Yahoo! article titled “Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Explain Why They Bought a Welsh Soccer Team,” and if you’re going into something like that expecting an answer, you may come away disappointed. The answer, really, is pretty much just that they’re both rich guys with similar sensibility, and they figured that there are worse things to do with money than buy a “fifth tier” football club. Oh, also, the two had never met in person when they decided to buy the team. They’re just text friends.

There’s a Men’s Health feature that gets into it, with Reynolds interviewing McElhenney as a flimsy excuse to print a bunch of shirtless photos of Mac from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and they explain that the origin of their friendship came from Reynolds following McElhenney on social media and getting offended when he saw a photo of McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson drinking tequila. Reynolds, who owns Aviation Gin, sent him a playfully snotty DM, mentioned that he’s a big Always Sunny fan, and then shipped McElhenney a case of booze. After that, they apparently became very good internet friends and eventually bought a soccer team in a foreign country. We know there are some steps missing in the middle there, like a real-life version of that “step three: ????, step four: profit” meme, but that’s just what we’ve got to work with here. Deadpool and Mac bought a soccer team in Wales, what else do you want?