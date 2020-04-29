Photo : Scott Dudelson ( Getty Images )

GWAR did the unspeakable to a Donald Trump stand-in once upon a time, but the shock rockers appear to have come around to our messy president after he “sarcastically” suggested people could eradicate COVID-19 by injecting themselves with disinfectants .



Drummer Jizmak Da Gusha just dropped a new PSA via GWAR’s YouTube page in which he cosigns the president’s suggestion. “ It was really great to hear our president in America say that it was ok to, y’know, use bleach as a cleaner, or as a drug,” he says . “ I mean, GWAR’s been using it as a drug forever, so, y’know, this is the stuff. You can inhale it, that’s a fun way. You can try to smoke it, shoot it. Obviously, drink it is the best.”

Hoisting up a jug of bleach, he declares, “ That’s what I like to do, just get the big old bottle and chug away! So if you wanna stay safe from COVID-19, drink bleach, shoot it, smoke it. Like I said before, GWAR does it all the ways.”

Check out the PSA below and, you know, remember that, while bleach might not be harmful to barbaric interplanetary warriors, it will absolutely wreck our sad, soft guts. Dethklok warned us about this years ago.

