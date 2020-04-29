Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Inspired by Trump, GWAR shares PSA touting the joys of drinking bleach

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicGWARDonald TrumpBleachPSA
Illustration for article titled Inspired by Trump, GWAR shares PSA touting the joys of drinking bleach
Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)

GWAR did the unspeakable to a Donald Trump stand-in once upon a time, but the shock rockers appear to have come around to our messy president after he “sarcastically” suggested people could eradicate COVID-19 by injecting themselves with disinfectants. 

Drummer Jizmak Da Gusha just dropped a new PSA via GWAR’s YouTube page in which he cosigns the president’s suggestion. “It was really great to hear our president in America say that it was ok to, y’know, use bleach as a cleaner, or as a drug,” he says. “I mean, GWAR’s been using it as a drug forever, so, y’know, this is the stuff. You can inhale it, that’s a fun way. You can try to smoke it, shoot it. Obviously, drink it is the best.”

Hoisting up a jug of bleach, he declares, “That’s what I like to do, just get the big old bottle and chug away! So if you wanna stay safe from COVID-19, drink bleach, shoot it, smoke it. Like I said before, GWAR does it all the ways.”

Check out the PSA below and, you know, remember that, while bleach might not be harmful to barbaric interplanetary warriors, it will absolutely wreck our sad, soft guts. Dethklok warned us about this years ago.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

