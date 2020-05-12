Screenshot : YouTube

Per USA Today, former Ink Master contestant Daniel Silva was arrested following a car crash that killed YouTube creator Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday. The crash occurred on Sunday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village. Police have confirmed that Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT—in which La Barrie was a passenger— at a high speed while intoxicated, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a stop sign and a tree . The LAPD confirmed with USA Today that Silva is being charged with murder. According to the official police report, Silva attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by a resident. Both men were transported to the hospital where La Barrie was pronounced dead.

Silva was a contestant on the 10th season of Ink Master and returned to to compete in the spinoff, Ink Master: Angels. La Barrie was a popular YouTuber with over 350,000 subscribers. Family and friends continue to pay tribute to the content creator, whose final video was a notice about his birthday Twitch stream. Silva is currently in custody with $200,000 bail.