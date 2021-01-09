Photo : Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

While its various Marvel film projects continue to sit around, doing not a whole hell of a lot due to their current COVID-19-dictated limbo, Disney’s TV superhero offerings continue to show a marked dedication to getting ambitiously weird. We’ve already got the twisty, sitcom-y Wandavision on our plates, and now THR reports that the company has tapped indie directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead to direct at least a few episodes of Oscar Isaac’s upcoming Moon Knight show.

If you’re familiar with Benson and Moorehead’s work, it’s likely for films like 2020's time travel/drug flick Synchronic, which saw the pair take their typical indie auteur approach to some slightly higher-budget fare (including a starring performance from MCU alum Anthony Mackie). Now they’re signing on to help Isaac with his version of one of Marvel’s weirder vigilantes, a character generally presented as “What if Batman was also sometimes a cab driver with Dissociative Identity Disorder?” Benson and Moorehead join Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian filmmaker who’s set to direct a hefty number of the show’s episodes. Meanwhile, Umbrella Academy’s Jeremy Slater will head up the show’s writing room.

Moon Knight is expected to begin filming in March of this year.