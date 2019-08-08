Screenshot: Dharma Productions (YouTube)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a huge success when it released in 2017. It made a shit-ton of money and received multiple awards as well as critical and popular praise. It also, as Twitter has now informed the world, features one of the most innovative forms of medieval warfare ever dreamed up: The armored tree-toss.

The above clip, which was tweeted out by a freelance translator named Carlos earlier this week, is taken from the second half of the Baahubali series, a Telugu/Tamil-language blend of medieval Indian history and mythology that cost a whole lot of money to make.



As you can see, regardless of whatever else may fill its runtime, Baahubali 2 is a visionary cinematic experience. Packing just as much brains as brawn, the above scene shows protagonist/martial genius Amarendra Baahubali breaching an enemy fortress by lining up on a bent palm tree with his soldier buds, linking arms, and cutting the rope holding its trunk down so they fly over the ramparts with shields formed up into an impenetrable warrior cube. They smash through some archers and then get back to their feet, posing as dramatically as anyone would who pulled off this impressive move. Baahubali’s army, taking a note from their leader, follow suit and begin tree-tossing themselves over the walls soon afterward.



Game Of Thrones fans tearing their hair out over the bewildering battle tactics featured in the show’s sloppy final season can now fixate on something else entirely, flocking to Baahubali 2's action scenes for a far more grounded look at medieval-style warfare.



This shit, to put it lightly, rules. A trailer for the movie further solidifies this fact by showing even more ludicrous instances of logic-defying, slow-motion ass-kicking against a backdrop of lavish costuming, set construction, and special effects. Fortunately for American viewers and military historians looking to watch more of this, both Baahubali and Baahubali 2 are available on Netflix.



