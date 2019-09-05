What would the world do without lone government agents who really believe in doing the right thing, even when it’s not easy or popular? Presumably humanity would’ve been wiped out a dozen times over by rogue nations developing nuclear weapons, but thankfully we’ve got guys like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on the case. In this new trailer for the second season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan show, John Krasinski is once again the one guy who seems capable of and interested in saving the world, with the overall threat in this season being a Russian plot to destabilize Venezuela and then also give the country nuclear weapons that—as Krasinski notes in this trailer—will wipe us out long before we hear about it happening on the news (a very Tom Clancy sentiment).

We heard last year that the new season would be about the “decline of democracy,” and this trailer suggests that this will have just as many exciting foot-chases and dramatic shootouts as that would imply. The new season will premiere on November 1.