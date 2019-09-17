What lurks In The Tall Grass? If you’ve read the novella by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, then you already know—and you should keep your damn mouth shut so as not to spoil the, uh, fun for everyone else. But based on this trailer for Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation, this is what ye shall find In The Tall Grass: Spooky shit, dysfunctional time, more spooky shit, and Patrick Wilson with a mustache. At least one of those things sounds quite pleasurable. This adaptation comes to us from Vincenzo Natali, the filmmaker behind Splice and Cube—the latter of which seems particularly pertinent as In The Tall Grass gives off some serious Cube vibes, but, ya know, with lots of grass. Itchy, green, and very tall grass.

In addition to Patrick Wilson’s mustache, the film stars Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Rachel Wilson, Tiffany Helm, and Will Buie Jr. In The Tall Grass premieres at Fantastic Fest this week before debuting October 4 on Netflix. Here’s the official synopsis:

Some places have a mind of their own. Based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, when siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. Written and directed by Vincenzo Natali.