In The Heights movie gets bumped back to 2021

Photo : Andrew H. Walker ( Getty Images )

So Bad Boys For Life is really going to end up being the biggest movie of the year, huh? Every day brings another movie that was supposed to come out in 2020 getting bumped back to 2021 due to movie studios shifting their schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic, so even if Christopher Nolan’s Tenet sticks to its release date in July and becomes the default “quarantine is over” celebration movie, there’s not going to be much beyond that. The latest movie to take on a huge delay is In The Heights, Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s non-Hamilton Broadway musical. It was originally set to come out on June 26, but now Warner Bros. has moved it all the way to June 18, 2021, which is… less than a full year. So it could be worse.

The movie version stars Anthony Ramos as a bodega owner in Washington Heights—a.k.a. The Heights—alongside Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Marc Anthony, Stephanie Beatriz, Leslie Grace, and Mary Poppins Returns’ Lin-Manuel Miranda.



[via The Hollywood Reporter]