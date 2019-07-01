Mindy Kaling is continuing her expansion into new series and movies by creating Four Weddings And A Funeral for Hulu. Given Kaling’s established love of the rom-com and um, the show title, you would think that this new production would be a bit of a remake. But judging from this new trailer, it appears that Kaling merely is using the 1994 film as a springboard. The plot still takes place in England, there are still a group of friends, and presumably, the five events of the title.

That seems to be where the similarities end, though: The new series focuses on Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), an American who goes to England to meet up with a bunch of old friends at, naturally, a wedding. On the way, she has a meet-cute with a handsome man at the airport (Nikesh Patel), and romantic hijinks ensue. The Hulu press release promises, “Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.”

Besides the young cast, Kaling has also drawn in some rom-com vets, like My Best Friend’s Wedding’s Dermot Mulroney, and star of the original Four Weddings, Andie MacDowell. We’ll see how this all plays out (our guess: happily) when the 12-episode season premieres on Hulu on July 31.