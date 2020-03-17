Screenshot : YouTube

Even taking into account the anxious refreshing of newsfeeds, many of us have suddenly found ourselves with an excess of free time on our hands . It also seems like this is gonna be the new (ab)normal for quite a little bit, which can definitely put a strain on one’s peace of mind. The new goal for most of us is to stay occupied and healthy for as long as possible, but thankfully, the generous cultists over at Chaosium Inc. (makers of both the critically-acclaimed RuneScape and Call of Cthulhu RPGs) have recently unleashed their award-winning H.P. Lovecraft-inspired coloring book to download for free, promising us hours of mind-numbing activities in service of our true Elder Gods.



Andrey Fetisov’s Call of Cthulhu: The Coloring Book features “28 Eldritch scenes of Lovecraftian horror” to enthrall one’s gaze, and the intricacy of each is to be celebrated. Some of the scenes summon stories such as “The Dunwich Horror,” “Dagon,” and “The Shadow Over Innsmouth,” among other cosmic horror tales. Check out a few sanity-shattering examples below:

