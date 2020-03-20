Screenshot : YouTube

It’s extremely rare that the internet can come together to agree on something. But certain things like, say, a bunch of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” during a global panic where the non-millionaires among us are currently terrified of death and financial devastation, has a way of helping level the playing field. Naturally, then, within a day of Gal Gadot posting a video of her and her famous pals singing their makeshift anthem of upper- class solidarity, a torrent of responses mocking the hell out of it have been made.



There are a bunch of different ways to approach the clip’s stupidity, and just about every one of them has been explored over the last 24 hours. Some of the responses focus on how patronizing it is that the video was created by a bunch of rich people with too much time on their hands ...



... while others have decided to explore the musical ineptitude of the baton race Lennon cover.



The responses shown above pinpoint some of what makes the original clip so stunningly bad, but others have tried to fix what exists by offering remixes that change up the song’s structure or add in welcome new verses and voices.



We’re sure there will be plenty more where these came from. It isn’t every day, after all, that the internet is chummed with such incredibly potent stuff. As the video edits and responses continue to be made, now seems like a good time to remind the celebrities that there are cultural moments where, if they have nothing constructive to offer, it’s really just best for them to just keep their heads down. As it turns out, the coronavirus outbreak, which is both stressing everyone to their limits and providing lots of people with newly found openings in their schedules with which to mock dumb shit, is one of those moments.

