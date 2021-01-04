A mother Rubik’s Cube and her son Rubik’s Cube Photo : Marco Secchi ( Getty Images )

Look, coming up with ideas for movies is hard. There have been so many movies already, and lawyers are going to come after you if you try to make one about a war in the stars or a man in an iron suit or a 92-year-old cartoon mouse. What are you supposed to do? Find a comic book that nobody has adapted yet? Come up with something new to say about the human experience? Yeah right, those both sound very difficult.

And yet, with so much stacked against it, Hollywood has managed to come up with a totally fresh and exciting concept: As reported by Deadline, production companies Hyde Park Entertainment and Endeavor Content are moving forward with a movie about the Rubik’s Cube. Not, as far as we know, a documentary about the creation of the Rubik’s Cube or the community of Rubik’s Cube solvers who race each other, but a Lego Movie-esque thing about a “wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe.”

That quote comes from Hyde Park’s Ashok Amritraj, and before any cynical people jump in and say “ugh, Hollywood is so desperate for ideas they’ll try and squeeze a narrative out of a Rubik’s Cube,” we challenge them to explain to us what the fuck a “wonderful and complex Rubik’s universe” is. There aren’t characters associated with the Rubik’s Cube like there is with Lego or Angry Birds or even emoji, so how could this be anything but wholly new and original? It’s not like there are any other movies out there about Rubik’s Cubes. It’s either this or more Marvel movies, with nothing in between.