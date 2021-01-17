Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Back in August, during DC’s FanDome virtual convention, Zack Snyder revealed that his new HBO Max cut of Justice League—a.k.a. “the Snyder cut,” a.k.a. Zack Snyder’s Justice League—would actually be a four-hour miniseries consisting of four, one-hour installments and not a single movie. That announcement was made alongside the release of a new trailer, with that trailer eventually being pulled (possibly for music rights reasons) and then later rereleased with very few changes. Now, Snyder is also walking back the “four-hour miniseries” thing, meaning that whole DC FanDome presentation was pretty much a waste of time. Hooray!

The new information came during an informal Q&A session on Snyder’s Vero page (via ComingSoon), during which he implied that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will just be one four-hour movie and not a miniseries at all. He also said there will be no post-credits stingers, meaning any appearances from Lex Luthor and Deathstroke (who only appeared in the stinger of the theatrical cut) will now be happening in the film itself—assuming they do pop up, of course, but at this point it would be weird if anyone from Snyder’s version of the DC universe didn’t stop by.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League still doesn’t have a proper release date other than March of this year, so we’re still going to be hearing about this thing for a couple of months. Maybe by February it’ll be a miniseries again? And maybe Snyder will need another $100 million to completely reshoot it so he can finally include the owls of Ga’Hoole in the Justice League like he always intended? And then, after all this work, maybe it’ll finally come out and actually be good? Weirder things have happened… probably.