IMDb TV takes a big leap into the streaming wars with Lost, Desperate Housewives, and more

The Lost gang in 2004 Photo : Frederick M. Brown ( Getty Images )

Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are still readying their defenses against Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV+, Quibi, Gas Station TV, and Blerbo Max+ (we made that one up), but IMDb has just swung onto the scene like some guy in a pirate movie—and instead of a dagger in its mouth, it’s carrying the rights to stream Lost, Desperate Housewives, Malcolm In The Middle, My So-Called Life, and a few other very popular shows from a few years ago for free. IMDb TV (which, like most things is owned by Amazon) is a free service that is supported by ads , and while these aren’t the exclusive rights we’re talking about, a few of them—specifically Lost and Malcolm In The Middle—will only be available to stream for free on IMDb TV.

As announced in a press release this week, this is all thanks to a new deal IMDb and Amazon have made to add “20+ fan favorite scripted TV titles” to its free streaming platform, with Desperate Housewives, My So-Called Life, White Collar, and The Glades available now. Ally McBeal will join them on April 1, all of Lost will be available on May 1, and you’ll be able to see Malcolm In The Middle for free on IMDb TV on June 1.

Advertisement

These exciting new things will be joining existing IMDb TV offerings like The Middle, Leverage, The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Hart To Hart, Dr. Ken, Almost Human, Corner Gas, Fringe, Revolution, The Following, Heroes, and a handful of legitimately popular and successful shows (like literally all of the ones we just listed). And then there are movies! You could watch Chappie right now for free and nobody is going to stop you. The poor reception that Chappie received may stop you, but it’s not like you’re doing something better with your time right now.

