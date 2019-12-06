If you're ever feeling down, just remember that Ice T probably stands with you

Photo : Paul Bruinooge ( Getty Images )

Ice T is a true Renaissance Man. Throughout his storied career, he’s worked as a musician, actor, podcaster, author, and bagel-focused food critic. Somehow, despite juggling so many different occupations, he’s also managed to maintain one of the world’s best Twitter accounts for more than a decade. Full of no-nonsense wisdom, inspirational messages, and a merciless refusal to abide “dumbfucks” or “clownass MFs,” Ice is a shining beacon amidst the bleak mess of social media.



Now, in an expression of pan-cultural solidarity, he would also like you to know that he “stands” with just about every group of people under the sun. After being sent a statement from Twitter.com’s very own @CumPillowGaming that “Gamers stand” with Ice-T, the man himself responded with the well-known fact that he stands with them, too.



Advertisement

Wondering who else he supports, others chimed in about various subcultures and identities to hear Ice’s opinion. We soon learned that, yes, Body Count’s own Ice-T stands with the punks, metalheads, Juggalos, goths, and surfers.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Curious whether his support is tempered by national boundaries, he was soon asked for opinions about citizens of countries like Mexico, Canada, and Ireland.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, Ice-T stands strong with Albanians, too, especially since one of his “very best friends ‘Johnny Blaze’ is Albanian!”



Advertisement

Interested to find whether Ice won’t stand with anybody, the questions did eventually uncover the fact that, sadly, he isn’t necessarily on board with journalists.



Advertisement

Otherwise, though, a few simple rules hold true: As long as you like Ice-T and you’re not a dumbfuck, you’re in his good books.



Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’d like to quibble with him about this fairly basic criteria after reading all of this, please don’t. As supportive as Ice-T may be, it’s important to remember one last group of people he doesn’t stand with: Anyone who dares to start shit with him on Twitter.



Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com