If you want an exclusive, this Dispatches From Elsewhere clip is for you

Screenshot : Dispatches From Elsewhere

Based on our first look at the show, AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere promises to be a trippy but grounded show: Philadelphia residents Peter (Jason Segel), Simone (Eve Lindley), Fredwynn (André Benjamin), and Janice (Sally Fiel d) take a break from the ordinary to play a game that’s part scavenger hunt, part mystery, part long-form storytelling. The anthology series, which was created by Segel, was inspired by a very real alternate reality game from Nonchalance. In this exclusive featurette, Segel and the rest of the cast pull back the curtain on their immersive new show.

As the trailer for the show teased, Peter and his “teammates” all have different reasons for wanting to play this city-wide (possibly even global) game—loneliness, skepticism, maybe even just boredom. There’s no word yet on what a second season (if one is ordered) would look like, but we have to wonder how Segel’s suggestion that “the next part of this journey is where the show belongs to the viewers” would factor into it.

Advertisement

Dispatches From Elsewhere premieres March 1 on AMC.