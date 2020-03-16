Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to come forward with a positive coronavirus diagnosis. In a video that the actor tweeted on Monday he explained that he chose to get tested after learning on Friday that he had come into contact with a person who had also tested positive. He took a moment to everyone that as of now, him and his wife, Sabrina, are fine: “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

Elba joins the growing list of public figures who are currently fighting the ever-spreading virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first major celebrities to become the Hollywood faces of the pandemic. Since then, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko has also shared her experience with coronavirus and Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized for treatment. A number of productions and companies have confirmed positively tested employees, including the Today morning show and Hulu offices in Los Angeles. As of Sunday, the CDC has recommended a ban on all gatherings of 50 or more people for a period of eight weeks.