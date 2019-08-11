Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

According to Deadline, famous handsome cat-man Idris Elba and famous Stranger Things kid Caleb McLaughlin are set to star together in Concrete Cowboys, a movie inspired by the Fletcher Street Stables—a “Black urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years.” The film, which is also inspired by Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy and will be directed by Ricky Staub (his feature debut), is about a 15-year-old kid who is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia. McLaughlin is playing the kid and Elba is playing the dad, with the kid eventually discovering Philadelphia’s “vibrant urban cowboy subculture.”

Elba, meanwhile, has never ever played a character remotely resembling a cowboy before, so hopefully McLaughlin isn’t the only one gets to do some lassoing and gunslinging. (The stables are meant to be a haven away from violence, so we’re not sure why that word in particular came to mind, but it’s probably best not to think about it too hard.)