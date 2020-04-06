Photo : Tiger King ( Netflix )

Much like how true-crime fans’ ears perk up when they hear that breathy whisper of “Investigation…” that accompanies marathons of murder shows on Investigation Discovery, the ID network itself has a knack for springing to attention when it hears people talking about someone dying under mysterious circumstances—especially if that death is chronicled in a buzzy docuseries that aired somewhere other than the ID channel. So, naturally, ID is getting in on the Tiger King business, announcing today in a press release that it’s working on the “definitive sequel” to Tiger King with a deep dive on something of the “lingering questions” that people have after the Netflix series.

Titled Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic, the series will show “the investigation you didn’t get to see” by uncovering secrets that only Joe Exotic—the standout personality from Tiger King who is currently in prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin—knows the truth about. Apparently it will even go beyond the mystery of whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty or whether his claims about Baskin killing her husband are true, saying, “What skeletons is Joe still hiding within his untold past? Is his conviction truly justified? Who is Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI really know? What secrets lie hidden with Doc Antle’s walls?”

The press release repeatedly mentions Netflix and this being some kind of sequel to Tiger King, but it sounds like this is completely unrelated to the Tiger King follow-up that Netflix is planning to drop soon. Either way, if you liked all of the stuff that happened in Tiger King, here’s… more of it. What else are you going to do? Investigate the many murders and mysterious disappearances that weren’t interesting enough to become popular Netflix shows?